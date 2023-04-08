On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-5 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate (2022)

Profar had a .331 OBP and batted .243.

Profar picked up at least one hit 103 times last season in 164 games played (62.8%), including multiple hits on 37 occasions (22.6%).

He hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 164), including 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Profar picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games last year (41 of 164), with two or more RBIs in 15 of those games (9.1%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

In 42.1% of his games last season (69 of 164), he scored at least one run, and in 16 (9.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 73 .251 AVG .236 .345 OBP .318 .419 SLG .365 27 XBH 26 9 HR 6 27 RBI 31 46/38 K/BB 57/35 2 SB 3 Home Away 81 GP 83 47 (58.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 56 (67.5%) 18 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 33 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (43.4%) 9 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (8.4%) 17 (21.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (28.9%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)