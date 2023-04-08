Keegan Bradley will compete at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in the 2023 Masters Tournament from April 6 - 9. The par-72 course spans 7,545 yards and the purse available is $15,000,000.00.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Bradley has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Bradley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Bradley has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Bradley finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 22 -6 279 1 14 4 6 $5.7M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In his past six appearances at this event, Bradley has had an average finishing position of 40th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

Bradley finished 43rd when he last played this event, which was in 2019.

This course is set up to play at 7,545 yards, 251 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

Augusta National Golf Club checks in at 7,545 yards, 214 yards longer than the average course Bradley has played in the past year (7,331 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship was poor, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Bradley shot better than 55% of the field at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Bradley carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Bradley recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Bradley's four birdies or better on par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the field average of 5.1.

At that most recent tournament, Bradley carded a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Bradley finished THE PLAYERS Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.1 on the eight par-5s.

The field at THE PLAYERS Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Bradley finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

Bradley Odds to Win: +10000

