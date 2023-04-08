The Utah Jazz (36-44), on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET, hope to break a five-game home losing skid when hosting the Denver Nuggets (52-28).

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Jazz matchup.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +263 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.9 points per game (11th in the NBA) while allowing 112.6 per outing (10th in the league).

The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -70 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 7.5 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 230.5 points per game combined, 5.0 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Denver has won 43 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Utah is 45-34-1 ATS this season.

Nuggets and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +1000 +350 - Jazz - - -

