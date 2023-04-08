How to Watch the Rockies vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Coors Field. Austin Gomber will start for Colorado, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with seven total home runs.
- Colorado is 17th in MLB, slugging .387.
- The Rockies rank 17th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- Colorado ranks 21st in runs scored with 28 (3.5 per game).
- The Rockies rank 24th in MLB with a .296 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the third-most in MLB.
- Colorado's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Colorado has a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.471).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Gomber (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/2/2023
|Padres
|L 3-1
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|4/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 13-4
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Michael Grove
|4/4/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Away
|German Márquez
|Julio Urías
|4/6/2023
|Nationals
|W 1-0
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Josiah Gray
|4/7/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-5
|Home
|José Ureña
|MacKenzie Gore
|4/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|4/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Chad Kuhl
|4/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|German Márquez
|Steven Matz
|4/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Miles Mikolas
|4/12/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Jack Flaherty
|4/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Marco Gonzales
