Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Yonathan Daza (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is batting .250 with a double.
- Daza has recorded a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (42.9%).
- In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
- Daza has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, 1.8 per game).
- Williams (0-1) takes the mound for the Nationals to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
