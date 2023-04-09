The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron leads Colorado with eight hits, batting .258 this season with five extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 107th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Cron has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In two games this season, Cron has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings