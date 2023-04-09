Charlie Blackmon -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
  • Blackmon has had a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.