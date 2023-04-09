Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Charlie Blackmon -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
- Blackmon has had a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (15 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Kuhl (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
