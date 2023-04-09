Jurickson Profar -- 1-for-1 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .143 with a double and a walk.

In three of six games this year, Profar got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

Profar has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings