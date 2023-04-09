Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (52-29) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on ALT and NBCS-CA.
Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Kings Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 119 - Kings 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Kings
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- The Kings have had more success against the spread than the Nuggets this year, putting up an ATS record of 45-35-1, compared to the 43-36-2 mark of the Nuggets.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (51.7%).
- Sacramento's games have gone over the total 49.4% of the time this season (40 out of 81), which is more often than Denver's games have (37 out of 81).
- The Kings have a .686 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-16) this season, better than the .450 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (9-11).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Denver is 11th in the league offensively (115.9 points scored per game) and 10th defensively (112.7 points allowed).
- This season the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA in assists at 28.9 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 17th in the league in 3-point makes (11.9 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38%).
- Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.2% of Denver's buckets are 3-pointers, and 72.8% are 2-pointers.
