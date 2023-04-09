Mike Moustakas -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate (2022)

Moustakas hit .214 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Moustakas picked up at least one hit 43 times last season in 78 games played (55.1%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.1%).

Including the 78 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (7.7%), leaving the ballpark in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Moustakas drove in a run in 21 of 78 games last season (26.9%), with more than one RBI in four of them (5.1%).

He came around to score 26 times in 78 games (33.3%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (5.1%).

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 38 GP 39 .171 AVG .248 .293 OBP .296 .261 SLG .411 6 XBH 13 2 HR 5 9 RBI 16 42/16 K/BB 33/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 38 GP 40 16 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (67.5%) 3 (7.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.0%) 12 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%) 2 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%) 8 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (32.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)