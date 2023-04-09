The Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics hit the floor for one of 15 exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The Toronto Raptors face the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks look to pull off a road win at the Raptors on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 40-41

40-41 MIL Record: 58-23

58-23 TOR Stats: 112.8 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)

112.8 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (fifth) MIL Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (15.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.8 APG)

Scottie Barnes (15.4 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.8 APG) MIL Key Player: Bobby Portis (14.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -2.5

TOR -2.5 TOR Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIL Odds to Win: +118

The Chicago Bulls play host to the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 39-42

39-42 DET Record: 17-64

17-64 CHI Stats: 113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (seventh)

113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (seventh) DET Stats: 110.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (17.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Nikola Vucevic (17.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 3.3 APG) DET Key Player: Jaden Ivey (16.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -6

CHI -6 CHI Odds to Win: -242

-242 DET Odds to Win: +199

+199 Total: 220.5 points

Watch live NBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers look to pull off a road win at the Nets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 45-36

45-36 PHI Record: 53-28

53-28 BKN Stats: 113.5 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (seventh)

113.5 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (seventh) PHI Stats: 115.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Mikal Bridges (20.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG) PHI Key Player: Jalen McDaniels (9.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -3.5

BKN -3.5 BKN Odds to Win: -166

-166 PHI Odds to Win: +141

The Washington Wizards play the Houston Rockets

The Rockets look to pull off a road win at the Wizards on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 35-46

35-46 HOU Record: 21-60

21-60 WAS Stats: 113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (17th)

113.2 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (17th) HOU Stats: 110.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Corey Kispert (11.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.2 APG)

Corey Kispert (11.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.2 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (14.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -3

HOU -3 HOU Odds to Win: -148

-148 WAS Odds to Win: +125

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers look to pull off a road win at the Knicks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 47-34

47-34 IND Record: 34-47

34-47 NY Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (11th)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (11th) IND Stats: 116.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: RJ Barrett (19.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.8 APG)

RJ Barrett (19.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.8 APG) IND Key Player: Buddy Hield (16.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -9

NY -9 NY Odds to Win: -397

-397 IND Odds to Win: +312

The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets look to pull of an away win at the Cavaliers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 51-30

51-30 CHA Record: 26-55

26-55 CLE Stats: 112.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)

112.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first) CHA Stats: 111.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.9 APG) CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (23.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 8.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -4.5

CLE -4.5 CLE Odds to Win: -191

-191 CHA Odds to Win: +161

The Miami Heat take on the Orlando Magic

The Magic travel to face the Heat on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 43-38

43-38 ORL Record: 34-47

34-47 MIA Stats: 109.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

109.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) ORL Stats: 111.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Bam Adebayo (20.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.2 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -5

MIA -5 MIA Odds to Win: -208

-208 ORL Odds to Win: +172

The Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks go on the road to face the Celtics on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 56-25

56-25 ATL Record: 41-40

41-40 BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) ATL Stats: 118.5 PPG (second in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Onyeka Okongwu (9.9 PPG, 7.2 RPG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -6.5

BOS -6.5 BOS Odds to Win: -272

-272 ATL Odds to Win: +220

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 39-42

39-42 MEM Record: 51-30

51-30 OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (19th)

117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (19th) MEM Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG) MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -2

MEM -2 MEM Odds to Win: -128

-128 OKC Odds to Win: +107

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 41-40

41-40 NO Record: 42-39

42-39 MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (18th)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (18th) NO Stats: 114.4 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.4 APG) NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (20.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -3.5

MIN -3.5 MIN Odds to Win: -161

-161 NO Odds to Win: +138

The Denver Nuggets play the Sacramento Kings

The Kings hope to pick up a road win at the Nuggets on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Altitude Sports

Altitude Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 52-29

52-29 SAC Record: 48-33

48-33 DEN Stats: 115.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

115.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (10th) SAC Stats: 121.0 PPG (first in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -2.5

SAC -2.5 SAC Odds to Win: -145

-145 DEN Odds to Win: +124

The Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs go on the road to face the Mavericks on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 38-43

38-43 SA Record: 21-60

21-60 DAL Stats: 114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (15th)

114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (15th) SA Stats: 112.7 PPG (24th in NBA), 123.1 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Christian Wood (16.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Christian Wood (16.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.8 APG) SA Key Player: Tre Jones (12.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 6.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -4.5

DAL -4.5 DAL Odds to Win: -174

-174 SA Odds to Win: +147

The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

POR Record: 33-48

33-48 GS Record: 43-38

43-38 POR Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (21st)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 116.9 Opp. PPG (21st) GS Stats: 118.5 PPG (second in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Damian Lillard (32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Damian Lillard (32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 7.3 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.5 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -17

GS -17 GS Odds to Win: -1736

-1736 POR Odds to Win: +970

+970 Total: 233 points

The Phoenix Suns face the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ and BSSC

BSAZ and BSSC Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 45-36

45-36 LAC Record: 43-38

43-38 PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (fifth) LAC Stats: 113.5 PPG (19th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Torrey Craig (7.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Torrey Craig (7.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.5 APG) LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -12.5

LAC -12.5 LAC Odds to Win: -841

-841 PHO Odds to Win: +572

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Utah Jazz

The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Lakers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 42-39

42-39 UTA Record: 37-44

37-44 LAL Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (19th)

117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (19th) UTA Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (26.1 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Anthony Davis (26.1 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG) UTA Key Player: Walker Kessler (9.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -16.5

LAL -16.5 LAL Odds to Win: -1758

-1758 UTA Odds to Win: +960

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.