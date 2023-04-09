Nuggets vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (52-29) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-33) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and NBCS-CA. The point total for the matchup is set at 231.5.
Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-3.5
|231.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 231.5 points in 34 of 81 games this season.
- Denver's matchups this season have a 228.6-point average over/under, 2.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this season, Denver has compiled a 44-37-0 record against the spread.
- The Nuggets have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Denver has won four of its 11 games, or 36.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|52
|64.2%
|121.0
|236.9
|118.2
|230.9
|236.1
|Nuggets
|34
|42%
|115.9
|236.9
|112.7
|230.9
|229.9
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.
- This year, Denver is 24-16-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-21-0 ATS (.488).
- The Nuggets put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (118.2).
- Denver is 27-10 against the spread and 33-4 overall when it scores more than 118.2 points.
Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|45-36
|21-19
|40-41
|Nuggets
|44-37
|8-4
|38-43
Nuggets vs. Kings Point Insights
|Kings
|Nuggets
|121.0
|115.9
|1
|11
|40-20
|27-10
|45-15
|33-4
|118.2
|112.7
|26
|10
|28-8
|39-22
|28-8
|47-14
