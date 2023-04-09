When the (3-6) take on the (3-6) at Coors Field on Sunday, April 9 at 3:10 PM ET, Chad Kuhl will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 4).

The favored Rockies have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +120. The total is 11.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner - COL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Kuhl - WSH (0-0, 7.20 ERA)

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rockies have won one out of the three games in which they've been favored.

The Rockies have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Nationals have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

