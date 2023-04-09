The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .212 with three doubles, two home runs and three walks.

McMahon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.

McMahon has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this year.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

