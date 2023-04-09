After going 3-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Yonathan Daza and the Colorado Rockies face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Chad Kuhl) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza has two doubles while batting .303.
  • Daza has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), including four multi-hit games (50.0%).
  • In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Daza has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of eight games so far this season.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Kuhl (0-0) starts for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
