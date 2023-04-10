On Monday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .200 with a double.
  • In seven games played this season, Trejo has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Trejo has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow nine total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Matz (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
