On Monday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .200 with a double.

In seven games played this season, Trejo has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.

In seven games played this season, he has not homered.

Trejo has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings