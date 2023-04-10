Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Alan Trejo (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .200 with a double.
- In seven games played this season, Trejo has had one game with a hit, and he had multiple hits that day.
- In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
- Trejo has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow nine total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Matz (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
