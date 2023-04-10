Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elehuris Montero -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 10 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .313.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his nine games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in five games this season (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.78).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (nine total, one per game).
- Matz (0-1) starts for the Cardinals, his second this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
