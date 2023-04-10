After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Nationals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .200.

In four of seven games this year, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this season.

Profar has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

