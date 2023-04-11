The Edmonton Oilers (48-23-9) will try to continue a six-game road win streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6) on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, and TVAS.

Avalanche vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, and TVAS

ESPN, SN360, and TVAS Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-120) Avalanche (+100) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Colorado has a record of 8-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Avalanche have a 50.0% chance to win.

Avalanche vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Avalanche Total (Rank) 318 (1st) Goals 265 (12th) 253 (18th) Goals Allowed 216 (8th) 88 (1st) Power Play Goals 63 (5th) 63 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (15th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Avalanche with DraftKings.

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has gone over the total in four of its past 10 games.

Over their past 10 games, the Avalanche and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1 goals.

The Avalanche have the league's 12th-ranked scoring offense (265 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Avalanche have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 216 total, the eighth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +49 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.