Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .333.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Montero has had a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Montero has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Mikolas (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
