Elias Diaz will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .303 with four walks and six runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Diaz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .467 with one homer.

Diaz has had a base hit in eight of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

