Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is batting .167 with a home run and six walks.
- Moustakas has had a hit in a game twice this year, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Moustakas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four games this season (66.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
