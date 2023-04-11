Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .194.
- In seven of 11 games this year, McMahon got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 11 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- McMahon has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.97 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
