Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Castro -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 12 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Harold Castro At The Plate (2022)
- Castro hit .271 with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Castro picked up a hit in 59.2% of his games last year (71 of 120), with at least two hits in 27 of them (22.5%).
- He homered in 5.0% of his games in 2022 (six of 120), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro picked up an RBI in 28 games last year out of 120 (23.3%), including multiple RBIs in 11.7% of those games (14 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- In 25.8% of his 120 games last season, he scored (31 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.0%).
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.295
|AVG
|.249
|.321
|OBP
|.283
|.396
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|26
|34/7
|K/BB
|45/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (55.0%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (20.0%)
|19 (31.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.0%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.7%)
|13 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Flaherty (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
