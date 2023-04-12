On Wednesday, Jurickson Profar (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .219 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Profar is batting .294 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In six of nine games this season, Profar has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Profar has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 12 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Flaherty (1-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.