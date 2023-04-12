The Colorado Rockies and Mike Moustakas, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas has a double, a home run and seven walks while batting .188.
  • In three of seven games this year, Moustakas got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Moustakas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (71.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 5.06 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
