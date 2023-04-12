(5-7) will go head to head against the (4-7) at Coors Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 1 strikeouts, Jose Urena will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. The total is 13 runs for this game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (1-1, 1.80 ERA) vs Urena - COL (0-2, 14.40 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won three of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Rockies have been victorious in three of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Yonathan Daza 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+185) Harold Castro 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

