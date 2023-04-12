The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .220.
  • McMahon has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (25.0%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
