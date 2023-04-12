Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .220.
- McMahon has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (25.0%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.