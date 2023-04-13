The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3 as the Avalanche and the Jets take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/24/2023 Jets Avalanche 5-1 COL 11/29/2022 Jets Avalanche 5-0 WPG 10/19/2022 Avalanche Jets 4-3 (F/OT) WPG

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 218 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Avalanche rank 12th in the NHL with 266 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 69 39 68 107 46 42 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 80 54 48 102 42 60 49.3% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 80 17 35 52 28 27 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets concede 2.7 goals per game (220 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

The Jets' 244 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 21st in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Jets are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Jets Key Players