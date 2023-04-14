Alan Trejo is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Tommy Milone and the Seattle MarinersApril 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 14 against the Cardinals) he went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Tommy Milone

Tommy Milone TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alan Trejo At The Plate

Trejo is batting .357 with a double.

Twice in eight games this year, Trejo has gotten a hit, and it was multiple hits on both occasions.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Trejo has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings