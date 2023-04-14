Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elehuris Montero is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .333.
- Montero has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In six of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.93 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gonzales (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
