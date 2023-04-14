(5-8) will take on the (5-8) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, April 14 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 9 strikeouts, Austin Gomber will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to win. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Tommy Milone - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won three of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Mariners have a 2-4 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yonathan Daza 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Kris Bryant 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

