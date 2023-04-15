Ben Griffin is in 10th place, with a score of -7, following the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Ben Griffin Insights

Griffin has finished under par eight times and scored nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Griffin has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Griffin has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Griffin has finished within five shots of the leader two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 26 -8 267 0 15 2 3 $1.8M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

The most recent time Griffin played this event was in 2023, and he finished 10th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 82 yards longer than the 7,213-yard par 71 at this week's tournament.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 29 yards shorter than the average course Griffin has played in the past year (7,242).

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open ranked in the 34th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Griffin was better than 71% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Griffin recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Griffin had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of two).

Griffin's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were less than the tournament average (5.1).

At that most recent competition, Griffin's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Griffin finished the Valero Texas Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Griffin carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.4.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Griffin's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.