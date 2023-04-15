C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has two doubles, four home runs and two walks while batting .229.
- Cron has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (25.0%), and in 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
