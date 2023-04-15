Saturday, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies play the Seattle Mariners and George Kirby, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since April 15, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .333.

Montero has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 10 games this year, with more than one hit in 40.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

