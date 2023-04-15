Rockies vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against George Kirby, who is expected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
The Rockies have been listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Mariners (-250). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.
Rockies vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-250
|+200
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-5.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 contests.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have won in three of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in seven of 14 chances this season.
- The Rockies have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-4
|2-5
|3-2
|2-7
|3-6
|2-3
