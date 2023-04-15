Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mariners - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yonathan Daza -- batting .316 with four doubles and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 15 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza has four doubles while batting .288.
- Daza enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- Daza has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.8% of them.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- Kirby (0-1) gets the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
