After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Montero has had a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits four times (36.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • In six of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7).
