After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Seattle Mariners (who will start Luis Castillo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.

Montero has had a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits four times (36.4%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 11 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Montero has had an RBI in five games this season.

In six of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings