The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter, in his most recent game (April 8 loss against the Jazz) produced 15 points.

We're going to look at Porter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.4 18.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 6.4 Assists -- 1 1.1 PRA 23.5 23.9 26.1 PR -- 22.9 25 3PM 2.5 3 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Porter is responsible for attempting 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging three per game.

Porter's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 115.8 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 16th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 29 30 5 1 4 0 1 2/5/2023 32 22 3 1 2 1 1 1/18/2023 22 4 6 0 0 1 1 1/2/2023 27 18 2 0 4 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.