The Colorado Rockies and Yonathan Daza, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is batting .268 with four doubles.
  • Daza has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).
  • He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
  • Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored a run in five of 14 games so far this year.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Castillo (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.02 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7).
