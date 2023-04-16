The Colorado Rockies and Yonathan Daza, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yonathan Daza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

Daza is batting .268 with four doubles.

Daza has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).

He has not homered in his 14 games this year.

Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored a run in five of 14 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings