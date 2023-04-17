After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .310.

Montero has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

