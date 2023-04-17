Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 121-101 win over the Nets (his most recent action) Embiid put up 26 points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Embiid's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 33.1 30.0 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 9.6 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.0 PRA 46.5 47.5 43.6 PR -- 43.3 39.6 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Joel Embiid has made 11.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 21.8% of his team's total makes.

Embiid is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Nets give up 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Conceding 45.1 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.4 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 11.8 makes per contest.

Joel Embiid vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 33 26 5 3 1 2 1 2/11/2023 37 37 13 2 1 0 2 1/25/2023 35 26 10 3 1 0 2

