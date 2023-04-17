Jurickson Profar -- batting .237 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .204.

In nine of 13 games this year, Profar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 13 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Profar has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 13 games so far this year.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings