On Monday, Kris Bryant (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .393, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Bryant has gotten at least one hit in 86.7% of his games this year (13 of 15), with at least two hits four times (26.7%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Bryant has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored in six of 15 games so far this year.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 43-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
