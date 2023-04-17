On Monday, April 17, Elias Diaz's Colorado Rockies (5-11) host Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (9-7) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+120). The over/under is 11.5 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland - COL (2-0, 0.96 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (0-2, 7.20 ERA)

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have won two of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rockies have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Colorado.

The Rockies played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Yonathan Daza 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+165) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th Win NL West +15000 - 5th

