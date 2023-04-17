The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is hitting .189 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • In nine of 16 games this year, McMahon has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season, McMahon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Hill (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 43-year-old has amassed a 7.20 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
