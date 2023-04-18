Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18 will see the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Avalanche are the favorite (-200) in this matchup with the Kraken (+170).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-200) Kraken (+170) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have gone 39-21 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado has gone 18-8 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).

The Avalanche have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Colorado hit the over twice.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 274 this season.

The Avalanche are ranked ninth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.

