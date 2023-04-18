The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), take on starter Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez

Vince Velásquez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .281 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 62.5% of his 16 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

