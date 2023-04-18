The Phoenix Suns (45-37) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report heading into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, April 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Clippers beat the Suns 115-110 on Sunday when they last played. In the Clippers' victory, Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points (and added five rebounds and five assists), while Kevin Durant scored 27 in the losing effort for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allow.

Phoenix has a 33-10 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Suns have been scoring 114.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and allow 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers score an average of 113.6 points per game, just two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Los Angeles is 34-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Clippers are posting 120.5 points per game, 6.9 more than their season average (113.6).

Los Angeles knocks down 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2. It shoots 38.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.5%.

The Clippers rank 13th in the NBA with 112.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 17th defensively with 112.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8 227.5

