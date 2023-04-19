The Colorado Rockies and Brian Serven, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Serven? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.

Serven had a hit in 26 of 62 games a year ago, with multiple hits in eight of those games.

Including the 62 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in five of them (8.1%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.

Serven picked up an RBI in nine games last year out 62 (14.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 25.8% of his 62 games last season, with more than one run in 4.8% of those games (three).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 26 .250 AVG .149 .330 OBP .176 .480 SLG .161 10 XBH 1 6 HR 0 14 RBI 2 18/11 K/BB 26/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 27 17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%) 5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)